The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for the upcoming Rajyaseva Civil Services Combined exam 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website mpsc.gov.in from January 5, 2024 (from 4.00 PM onwards). The last date for submitting applications is January 25 (upto 11.59 PM).

This year, a total of 274 vacancies will be filled through the Rajyaseva exam in 37 districts of the state. The MPSC Rajyaseva Preliminary exam 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2024. As of now, the Rajyaseva Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 16, 2024.

Exam Calendar 2024 Exam Name Dates MPSC Rajyaseva Joint Preliminary Exam April 28, 2024 MPSC Architectural Engineering Service Main Exam November 23, 2024 MPSC Rajyaseva State Service Main Exam December 14 to 16, 2024 MPSC Forest Services Main Exam December 28 to 31, 2024 Note: The exam dates are tentative and is subject to change based on the discretion of the relevant authorities.

Vacancy Details

MPSC State Services - 205 posts

MPSC Architectural Engineering Services - 26 posts

MPSC Forest Services - 43 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-38 years as on January 25, 2024 or April 1, 2024 (cut-off date varies depending on post selected). The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: A graduate qualification.

Candidates are advised to read the notification for more details.

Application Fee

Open-category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 344.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the combined preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by the Main exam for each Group/Service and personal interviews.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.