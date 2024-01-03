The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will tomorrow, January 4, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade-II in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department under Advt. No. 31/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 Stenographer Grade-II posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the posts of Stenographer Grade-II (English) and 6 for Stenographer Grade-II (Language).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Minimum educational qualification is passed degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates. The applicants from the BPL and PwBD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for Stenographer Grade II posts

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal” Now click “Apply Here” under Stenographer Grade II posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.