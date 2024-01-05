The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) will close the online application window for the engagement of Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical) at its Locations in States and Union Territories (UTs) of India today, January 5. Aspirants can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1816 vacancies in various trades across various locations in India.

Vacancy Details

Delhi - 138 vacancies

Haryana - 82 vacancies

Punjab - 76 vacancies

Himachal Pradesh - 19 vacancies

Chandigarh - 14 vacancies

Jammu and Kashmir - 17 vacancies

Rajasthan - 96 vacancies

Uttar Pradesh - 256 vacancies

Uttarakhand - 24 vacancies

West Bengal - 252 vacancies

Bihar - 87 vacancies

Odisha - 87 vacancies

Jharkhand - 41 vacancies

Assam - 115 vacancies

Sikkim - 4 vacancies

Tripura - 6 vacancies

Nagaland - 3 vacancies

Mizoram - 1 vacancy

Meghalaya - 1 vacancy

Manipur - 4 vacancies

Arunachal Pradesh - 4 vacancies

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 5 vacancies

Maharashtra - 252 vacancies

Gujarat - 95 vacancies

Madhya Pradesh - 52 vacancies

Goa - 6 vacancies

Chhattisgarh - 24 vacancies

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 2 vacancies

Daman & Diu - 3 vacancies

Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry - 30 vacancies

Karnataka - 20 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, training duration, stipend, reservations/relaxations and other requirements in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the detailed notification.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts

Visit the official website iocl.com Go to the Careers—Apprenticeships Click on the registration link under “Engagement of Apprentices vide Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/APPR/2023-24” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the online test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.