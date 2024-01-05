The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak (Draftsman) soon. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Draftsman posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the post of Nakshanveesh/ Manchitrak Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.