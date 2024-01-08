The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon close the online application window for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website upsconline.nic.in till January 9, 2024 (upto 6.00 PM). The application modification/correction window will be open from January 10 to 16.

The UPSC CDS I exam 2024 will be held on April 21 for admission to 457 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence in January 2025. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 32

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 116th SSC (Men) (NT) — 275

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT) — 18

TOTAL — 457

Age

(i) For IMA — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2001, and not later than January 1, 2006, only are eligible.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2001, and not later than January 1, 2006, only are eligible.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2025.

(iv) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2000, and not later than January 1, 2006, only are eligible.

(v) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than January 2, 2000, and not later than January 1, 2006.

Educational Qualification

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Steps to apply for UPSC CDS 1 exam 2024

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on apply link

Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents Select exam centre and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

