The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination scheduled to be held on June 22 and 23, 2024. The Mains admit card will be made available to download 1 week before the commencement of the Main exam.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations

Steps to download Combined Geo-Scientist result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.