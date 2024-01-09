The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Further, marks of the shortlisted/ not shortlisted candidates will also be made available on website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc.nic.in) on 08.01.2024. This facility too will be available from 08.01.2024 to 22.01.2024. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) on the website of the Commission and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Constable final answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

