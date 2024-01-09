The LBS Centre, Kerala has released the admit cards for the State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024.

SET January 2024 will consist of two papers — Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts [Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching] and Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

Steps to download Kerala SET Jan 2024 admit card

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SET January 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

