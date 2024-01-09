The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examination. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website eservices.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Inter and Final November exam was conducted on November 1 to 17, 2023.

The applicants will have to secure 40 percent marks in each subject and 50 percent in the aggregate exam to qualify the examination, reports Indian Express.

Steps to download CA Final, Inter result 2023

Visit the official website icai.nic.in Click on the CA Final, Inter result 2023 link Key in login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.