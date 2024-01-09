The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Scientific Assistant exam under Advt. 14 of 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB SA exam was conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies. Candidates are allowed to raise objections (if any) till January 10, after which the objection/challenge link will be deactivated.

“The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via online application mode only, at the link available on the website of the Board www.sssb.punjab.gov.in under title “Click here for apply online objections”. The last date for filling the online objections will be 10th of Jan, 2024 . The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and with mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali,” reads the notification.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 50 for every objection raised with the Commission.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click ‘Scientific Assistant- Click here to file objections pertaining to the Provisional Answer Key’ Key in your exam and application details Upload documentary evidence, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

