The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip of the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). Candidates can check and download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the above Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of the above Examination will be issued shortly,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on January 14, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Steps to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 Now click on the exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selection on the basis of their performance in the CBT exam and the physical interview.

