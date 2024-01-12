The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test January 2024 or CTET January 2024. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities all over the country.

Steps to download CTET Jan 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET Jan 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET Jan 2024 exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.