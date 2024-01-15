Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for Informatic Assistant 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Informatics Assistant exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2023. The paper will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Steps to download IA admit card

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab Now click on Informatics Assistant Direct Recruitment - 2023 On the candidate portal, click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Select the examination, key in your details and login Check and download a copy of your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Informatics Assistant admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will appear for a written test followed by the typing test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.