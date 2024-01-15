RSMSSB Informatic Assistant admit cards issued; here’s how to download
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for Informatic Assistant 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Informatics Assistant exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2023. The paper will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.
Steps to download IA admit card
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab
- Now click on Informatics Assistant Direct Recruitment - 2023
- On the candidate portal, click on ‘Get Admit Card’
- Select the examination, key in your details and login
- Check and download a copy of your admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Informatics Assistant admit card.
Selection Process
Candidates will appear for a written test followed by the typing test and document verification.
