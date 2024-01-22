The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will today, January 22, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC/ ST/ PwBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for AO posts 2023

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Administrative Officers recruitment link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

