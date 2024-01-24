Indian Army has invited applications from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Aspirants can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till February 21, 2024 (upto 3.00 PM).

The Indian Army recruitment drive aims to fill 381 vacancies, of which, 350 vacancies are for SSC (Tech) Men, 29 for SSC (Tech) Women, and 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel. The Course will commence in October 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 20-27 years as on October 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Grant of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA), whichever is later and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lieutenant during training period. Pay & allowances will be paid after successful completion of training.

Steps to apply for Indian Army SSC Tech 2024

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for a duration of 49 weeks, according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) upto the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

