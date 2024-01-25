The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for the Specialist Officer (for participating banks) exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their s scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO exam was conducted on December 30 to 31, 2023. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in January 2024 and the result is expected to be declared in February 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam will qualify for the Main exam scheduled to be held in due course of time. Registered candidates are advised to visit the institute’s website frequently for updates.

Steps to download SO Prelims 2023 result

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the ‘Scores for Online Preliminary Exam for Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIII)’ Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download result The IBPS SO Preliminary exam results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SO results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.