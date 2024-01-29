The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Stage 2 recruitment exam for the Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023 at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2024.

The skill test was conducted on September 19, 2023. Applicants who have been declared qualified in the skill test can appear for the Stage 2 examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

Steps to download JAT admit card 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JAT Stage 2 exam admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.