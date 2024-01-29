The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Accounts Assistant written exam. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant (OMR based) written exam was conducted on January 28, 2024. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key for three working days from today, January 29, at the fee of Rs 200 per question. The objections will be accepted in offline mode only.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

“Any candidate having objection(s) to the answer key, may submit his/her objections/representations in respect of such question(s) on prescribed format/proforma annexed herewith as Annexure “B” along with the documentary proof/evidence substantiating the claim and a fee of Rs. 200 (in the form of demand draft) per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation/objection) in favour of the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board. The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 29-01-2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode,” reads the answer key document.

Steps to download Accounts Assistant answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on ‘What’s New’ Now click ‘Provisional Answer key Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant’

The Accounts Assistant answer key will appear on screen Download a copy of the answer key and take a printout Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.