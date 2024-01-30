Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Curator/ Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 2024. The exam will be 11.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, login to the portal Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.