The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2024 today, January 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The application correction window will open from February 2 to 4, 2024.

The computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 28, 2024. The exam city slips are tentatively scheduled to be released on March 4 and the admit cards on March 7.

The CUET PG 2024 entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The exam schedule will be announced later on the official website. The exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Application Fee In India In India Outside India Outside India Category Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) General Rs 1200 Rs 600 Rs 6000 Rs 2000 OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs 1000 Rs 500 Rs 6000 Rs 2000 SC/ ST/ Third Gender Rs 900 Rs 500 Rs 6000 Rs 2000 PwBD Rs 800 Rs 500 Rs 6000 Rs 2000 Note: Fee Payable by Candidates in INR (through: Net-Banking/ Debit Card /Credit Card / UPI/Wallet).

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2024

Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click ‘Register’ and read the instruction Accept the terms and complete the step 1 registration Login, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

