The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Main recruitment exam for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from February 6 onwards.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.

