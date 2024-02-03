The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive (Operations) on fixed term basis. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till February 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 223 Assistant Executive (Operations) post on a fixed term basis in various locations of the NTPC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 35 years as on February 8, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Electrical/Mechanical engineering from a recognised Board/University.

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300. However, SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Steps to apply for Asst. Executive posts 2024

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Assistant Executive (Operations) on fixed term basis. Advt. No. 04/24. Online application starts 25.01.2024 and closes on 08.02.2024’ Now click on the ‘Apply’ link Register yourself and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NTPC recruitment 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.