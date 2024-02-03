Rajasthan High Court will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of System Assistant today, February 3. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 230 System Assistant posts.

The applicants can check the educational qualifications, age limit, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category/ OBC/ EBC/ other state’s candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. The applicants from State’s OBC/ EBC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to State’s SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for System Assistant posts 2023



Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Go to the Recruitment—System Assistant 2023 Click on the application window Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for System Assistant posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.