The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecards for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

“No scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail,” reads the notification. The qualified candidates will get their certificates by NTA after the declaration of the final result by CSIR.

Here’s the official notification.

A total of 1,75,355 candidates appeared for the exam conducted in CBT mode. The CSIR UGC NET was conducted from December 26 to 28, 2023, at 356 examination centers located in 176 cities across the country.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 scorecard

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Joint CSIR-UGC NET scorecard link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Direct link CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 scorecard.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.