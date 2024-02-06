The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of the Group C CET examinations for various posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The CET exam was conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022, followed by the Skill Test conducted on December 30 and 31, 2023, and January 6, 7, 14, 2024.

“This is for the information of the candidates that result is in the ascending order of roll no. of the candidates and is not in the order of merit. This is further clarified that the selection of the below mentioned candidates is independent their socio-economic marks. The seniority of the candidates shall be fixed once the recruitment process against the Advt. No. 3/2023 is finalized,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CET Group C result

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CET Group C result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CET Group C result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.