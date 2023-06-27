Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has deferred the deadline for the online application process for recruitment to various Group D posts today, June 27. Eligible candidates can now register for the examination upto July 6. The last date for payment of fees in July 10.

Earlier, the deadline was June 26. The HSSC Group D recruitment drive aims to fill up to 13,536 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commissions etc in Haryana. The pay scale is Level DL (Rs 16,900-53,500).

Here’s the extension notification by HSSC.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years.

Educational Qualification: i) Matriculation from recognized Board ii) Hindi/Sanskrit upto matriculation as one of the subject.

Candidates are advised to go through the pay scale, eligibility criteria, relaxations/reservations, application process and more details thoroughly before applying.

Direct link to the HSSC Group D vacancy notification.

Steps to apply for HSSC Group D recruitment 2023

Visit the OTR link onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in Go to User login Apply for the desired post, fill application form Upload documents, review form and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HSSC Group D recruitment 2023.

Application Fee

The candidates who have already registered for CET (Group-D and Group C & D) on the designated portal i.e. onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in do not need to pay fees for edit/correction in their application form. Other have to pay fee as given in the notifcation.

Selection Process

The selection shall be done on the basis of the Common Eligibility Test (95%) and Socio-economic criteria (5%). The Group D CET question paper shall be of the level of secondary education (Matriculation level).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.