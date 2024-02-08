The All India Management Association (AIMA) has commenced the registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024. Candidates can take the test in Paper Based Test (PBT) mode, Computer Based Tests (CBT) mode and other modes. Eligible candidates can register online for the PBT Test till February 20 and for the CBT Test till March 5, 2024.

The registration process will be conducted online only on the official website mat.aima.in. The MAT PBT exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and admit cards will be available from Feb 22 (5.00 PM onwards) while the MAT CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 and the admit cards will be available from March 8 (5.00 PM onwards). Graduates in any discipline including Final year students of Graduate Courses are qualified to register for the exam.

Application Fee

The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs 2100. Candidates can also opt for an additional test mode by paying a fee of Rs 1200 more.

About MAT 2024

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised National Level test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The Govt. of India, Ministry of Education approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.

Steps to register for MAT 2024

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ Complete the step 1 registration form and login Opt for the test mode, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the duly filled form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MAT 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.