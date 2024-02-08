The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the results of the Preliminary exam for recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Vigilance departments of the Commission under Advt. No. 03/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSSC SI Prelims were conducted on November 1, 2023. A total of 45,510 candidates appeared for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a Written Test, PET/PMT, Character Verification/Certificate Verification and a medical check up.

