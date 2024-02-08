The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the last date for the submission of the objections for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1. As per the notification, the applicants can send their suggestions by February 9, 2024, at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

Session 1 was conducted on January 24 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning), January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 centres located in 291 cities across the country (including 21 cities outside India).

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

