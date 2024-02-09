JEE Mains 2024: Last date to send suggestions for Session 1 answer key, details here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 today, February 9. Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.
Session 1 was conducted on January 24 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning), January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 centres located in 291 cities across the country (including 21 cities outside India).
Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 answer key
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 answer key link
- The answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
- Raise objections, if any
