GAT-B/ BET 2024 registration window opens; apply till March 6
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nta.ac.in till March 6, 2024.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website dbt.ntaonline.in till March 6 upto 5.00 PM. The application correction window will open from March 8 to 9, 2024.
The exam will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for GAT-B and BET will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card release date will be announced later.
Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).
Here’s the official notification.
Here’s the Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
|Examination
|General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS
|SC/ST/PwD
|GAT-B
|Rs 1200
|Rs 600
|BET
|Rs 1200
|Rs 600
|GAT-B & BET (Both)
|Rs 2400
|Rs 1200
Steps to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2024
- Visit the official website dbt.ntaonline.in
- On the homepage, click on the GAT-B & BET 2024 online application link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.