The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has invited applications from eligible male and female candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hssc.gov.in from February 20 to March 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6000 vacancies out of which 5000 posts are for Male Constable GD and 1000 posts are for Female Constable GD. The pay scale is Rs. 21,700 (Level: -3 Cell-1).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as on February 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Candidate must also have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for HSSC Police recruitment 2024

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click Police Advt. 1.2024 Dated 12.02.2024 Once live, click on the link to apply for Haryana Constable recruitment in the advertisement Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the duly filled for and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in 4 consecutive phases - (i) Qualifying Tests (ii) Physical Measurement Test or PMT (iii) Physical Standard Test or PST and a (iv) Knowledge Test.