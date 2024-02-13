DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 1896 Nursing Officer, Pharmacist and other posts till March 13
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till March 13, 2024.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, AYA, Cook an others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till March 13, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Pharmacist - 318 posts
Nursing Officer - 1507 posts
Resource Centre Coordinator - 12 posts
AYA - 21 posts
Cook (Male and Female) - 32 posts
Translator (Hindi) - 2 posts
Section Officer (HR) - 4 posts
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.
Steps to apply for Pharmacist, AYA and other posts
Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in
Click the new registration link and complete the form to create a profile
Login at the portal and apply for the desired post
Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.