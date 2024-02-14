The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Group- II Services screening test today, February 14. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

The screening test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative). Candidates who qualify the screening test will participate in the next round of the recruitment process, the Main examination. . The date of the Main Examination will be announced later.

Steps to download APPSC Group 2 hall ticket

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Once live, click on the notification to download Group II Services Screening Test admit card on the homepage Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of the Group 2 Services admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APPSC Group 2 hall ticket.

Disclaimer: The website has crashed due to heavy traffic, kindly retry the links after some time.