Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Agriculture Supervisor 2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, from February 20 to 22, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per challenge is applicable. The exam was conducted on February 4, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 430 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies.

Steps to download Agri Supervisor answer key

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the News Notifications tab Click on the Agriculture Supervisor answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to the Master Question Paper.