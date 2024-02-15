The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has declared the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test January 2024 or CTET January 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ctet.nic.in .

The CTET 2024 exam was conducted on January 21, 2024.

Steps to download CTET January 2024 result

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET January 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CTET January 2024 result.