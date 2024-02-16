The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Phase 3 interview/personality test schedule for the Civil Services Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 817 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round scheduled to be conducted from March 18 to April 9, 2024.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 817 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “e-SUMMON for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” link Click on the e-summon letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

