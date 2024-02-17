The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the Preliminary exam schedule of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 17 at 32 district headquarters. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in in due course of time.

“Candidates should note that no hard copy of the e-Admission Certificate will be dispatched. Candidates must bring any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card/Driving License/ Passport/ Voter ID Card/ Aadhaar Card/ ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions,” reads the notification.

Here’s CCE 2023 schedule notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services and other departments of the APSC. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the marks of CCE Mains 2022. Candidates can check and download their marks available on the official website. The CCE 2022 final result was announced on January 17, 2024.

Steps to download CCE 2022 marks

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE 2022 marks link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE Mains 2022 marks.