Today, February 19, is the last date to raise objections against the released provisional answer key of the National Institute of Fashion Technology ( NIFT ) 2024 entrance examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website nta.ac.in and raise objections (if any) before 11.00 PM tonight.

The NIFT entrance exam was conducted on February 5, 2024.

“The Provisional Answer Keys of Shift 1 (General Aptitude Test) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NIFT answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the “Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key ) ” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download NIFT answer key 2024.