The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 3, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 8220 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies.

Steps to download OCS 2022 Main admit card

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OCS 2022 Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).