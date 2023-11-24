Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 8220 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Main written exam 2022 will be held in the month of February 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies.

Step to download OCS Prelims result 2022

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OCS Prelims result 2022 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.