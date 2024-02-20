Board of School Education Haryana ( BSEH ) has released the admit card for the Secondary/ Sr. Secondary Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bseh.org.in.

The Class 10th board examination will commence on February 27 and conclude on March 26, whereas the Class 12th examinations will be held from February 27 to April 2, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule available below:

Here’s the Class 10th exam schedule 2024.

Here’s the Class 12th exam schedule 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th admit card

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on Class 10th, 12th admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.