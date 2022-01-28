The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 exam result on the official website bseh.org.in. Candidates can download their result using their login details.

HTET 2021 was conducted on December 18 and 19 for the duration of 150 minutes. Applications for the exam were invited in November.

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates can also check HTET 2021 final answer key Level I, II, III.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage click on “HTET Result - 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HTET 2021 Result.

HTET is the state eligibility test for teachers in Haryana. Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.