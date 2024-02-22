The Indian Institute of Science ( IISc ), Bengaluru has opened the objection window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( GATE 2024 ) answer key. Candidates can send suggestions, if any, on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in till February 25, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on February 19, 2024.

GATE 2024 was held from February 3 to 11, 2024. The results are likely to be out on March 16, 2024. The score card will be made available by March 23, 2024.

Steps to send suggestions for GATE 2024 answer key

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 objection window link Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any Submit and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to submit GATE 2024 objections.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.