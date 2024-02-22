The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has postponed the exam date of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims 2023. Candidates can download the revised exam schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam is deferred to be conducted on March 18 instead of March 17. The exam will be held at 32 district headquarters. The admit cards will be released in due course of time.

“In cancellation of this office earlier notification No. 24PSC/E-11/2023-24 dated 16th February/2024 this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 is rescheduled on 18th March, 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services and other departments of the APSC. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2024.