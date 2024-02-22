Oil India Limited has released thee admit card for the posts of Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedics), Superintending Engineer (Environment), Senior Officer (Electrical) and others. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.oil-india.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedics), 1 for Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology), 2 for Superintending Engineer (Environment), 2 for Senior Officer (Chemical), 10 for Senior Officer (Electrical), 11 for Senior Officer (Fire & Safety), 11 for Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor, 41 for Senior Officer (Mechanical), 3 for Senior Officer (Information Technology), 6 for Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication), 5 for Senior Officer (Petroleum), 3 for Senior Geologist, 3 for Senior Officer (HR), 2 for Senior Officer (HSE)*, and 1 for Confidential Secretary.

Candidates can check the syllabus for the written examination below:

Direct link to the exam syllabus.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.oil-india.com On the homepage, go to the Careers—Current Openings Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.