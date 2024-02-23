BPSC admit card 2024 releasing tomorrow for Agriculture Dept; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will tomorrow, February 24, release the admit cards for the recruitment to various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, login to the portal
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.