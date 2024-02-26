The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the online registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test ( TS EAPCET 2024 ) today, February 26. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in till April 6, 2024. The correction window will open from April 8 to 12.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 12 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card is likely to be released on May 1, 2024. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam details and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee Stream Fee Engineering (E) Rs 500 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates)



Rs 900 (for others) Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP) Rs 500 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates)



Rs 900 (for others) Engineering (E), and Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP) Rs 1000 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates for E and AP)



Rs 1800 (for others for E and AP)

Steps to apply for TS EAPCET 2024

Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link to ‘Pay Registration Fee’ and proceed Now click on the link STEP 2: Fill Online Application Fill out the form, upload documents, check and submit Download and take a printout of the duly filled form

