The secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association have resigned from their posts , taking “moral responsibility” for the stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 persons and injured more than 50, reported PTI on Saturday.

“…due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days and though our role was very limited, but owing moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we have tendered our resignation to our respective posts,” stated the secretary, A Shankar, and treasurer ES Jairam on Friday.

The stampede took place on Wednesday at Gate Number 3 of the stadium, where fans had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the Indian Premier League and welcome the team.

Shankar and Jairam’s resignation came a day after the Karnataka High Court granted interim protection from arrest to senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, provided that they cooperate with the police, reported The Indian Express.

The cricket association and the Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket team had approached the High Court in connection with the first information reports filed against them, The Indian Express reported. They had moved the court seeking that the case against them be quashed .

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and several police officers.

On Friday, the Karnataka Police arrested four persons , including Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, along with event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks’ Sunil Mathew, Kiran and Sumanth.

Siddaramaiah also announced a judicial probe into the stampede, to be headed by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Michael D’Cunha. This inquiry will run alongside the earlier magisterial investigation already assigned to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Dayananda K Jagadeesha, The News Minute reported.