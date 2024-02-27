SBI Apprentice recruitment 2023 final results out; here’s the direct download link
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final selection link for the Apprentices recruitment 2023 under Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2023-24/17. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in.
The SBI Apprentice exam was conducted on December 7 at various exam centres. The exam will consist of 100 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6160 Apprentice posts.
Steps to download SBI Apprentice result 2023
Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
Click on ‘ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961’
Now click on the Apprentice Final result link
The SBI Apprenticeship final selection list will appear on screen
Check and download a copy of your result
Take a printout for the future
Direct link to download Apprentice result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.